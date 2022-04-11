Aubameyang joins band of Barcelona players desiring Dembele stay

Levante took Barcelona right to the limit on Sunday night but ended up falling 3-2 to Barcelona in the dying moments.

Having gone 1-0 down, Barcelona roared back to a 2-1 lead in the space of four minutes, beginning with a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese forward is now Barcelona’s joint top-scorer in La Liga with ten goals, taking him level with Memphis Depay.

Speaking in the flash interview after the match, Aubameyang assessed his goal and his performance in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“Ousmane knows me well and I always have to be prepared when he is going down the right side. People are watching me now, but I think I can do a lot more. In the first half I didn’t play very well, in the second it was a bit better.”

Aubameyang appears to have won himself a place in the starting line-up under Xavi Hernandez, but it was his replacement Luuk de Jong who got the winner for the Blaugrana.

He also assured Sport that Ousmane Dembele “has to stay” at Barcelona, with the Frenchman’s contract situation still up in the air. He joins a number of Barcelona players who have publicly expressed their desire for him to stay during the March international break, including Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.