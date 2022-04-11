Ansu Fati is edging closer and closer to returning to action for Barcelona

Ansu Fati is close to returning to action for Barcelona.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that the forward sees light at the end of the tunnel after 90 days out of action.

Fati injured himself at the end of January, when Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club.

He had played eight games in a row when that happened after coming back from eleven months on the sideline. Barcelona, as well as the player himself, will pray those problems are over.

Fati decided against undergoing surgery with this latest injury – against the opinion of the club’s medical team – to ensure he returned to action quicker.

The 19-year-old returned to group training on March 28th and feels good. He’ll be fully integrated with the rest of the squad this week and could feature against Cadiz next Monday.

Fati has contributed 18 goals in 53 games for Barcelona.