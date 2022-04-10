Watch: Morales inches away from wondergoal – Eric Garcia rescues Barcelona

Barcelona and Levante are level at the break in La Liga’s Sunday night partidazo, but not for want of trying – particularly in the case of Jose Luis Morales.

The Levante captain had fans on their feet after he nearly scored one of the goals of the season but for a goal-line appearance. Starting from the left-hand side, ‘El Comandante’ drove at the Barcelona defence and was gliding past the challenges. Faced with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the six-yard box, he couldn’t quite nip it past the German and into the net.

Ter Stegen got a hand and a foot to the finish and it still needed Eric Garcia’s to clear the ball on the line to prevent Morales from giving Levante the lead.

That was just one of several dangerous Levante efforts, as they had much the better of the first half in Valencia. Ronald Araujo also made an exceptional block tackle on Morales to keep the score level.