Watch: Gavi and Pedri combine for scintillating goal in Barcelona comeback

Barcelona haven’t had things all their own way in Valencia, after Levante took the lead against them early in the second half.

Jose Luis Morales put Levante 1-0 up from the penalty spot and the home side could have doubled their lead, but Roger Marti saw his penalty saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pedri scores first time from a Gavi assist🔥 Barcelona really has the best young talent in the league pic.twitter.com/2fuSR00Fyw — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 10, 2022

Barcelona got back into it after a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home from a Ousmane Dembele cross.

The piece de resistance came from the youngsters Pedri and Gavi however as the two combined for an excellent equaliser. Although they were close to being outdone by Morales in the first half. Both started the game on the bench but would ultimately change the match for Barcelona when they replaced Frenkie de Jong and Nico Gonzalez.

The visitors would run out winners in the end with a stoppage time goal from Luuk de Jong, moving them back into second place in the table. No doubt Gavi aided his cause to start against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening, when they visit Camp Nou in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final.