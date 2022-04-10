(Video) Wu Lei scores late Espanyol winner

When is a 90th minute goal not that exciting? When it’s between two teams who can’t realistically be relegated or make it in to Europe.

Wu Lei has just grabbed a winner for Espanyol against Celta Vigo.

Still, every goal counts, and this goal not only earned Espanyol 3 points against Celta, it also lifted them above the Galicians in the table.

They’re now both pretty much safe, especially given they’re ahead of rapidly collapsing Rayo Vallecano in the table. But barring a major collapse above, neither is making it into Europe either.

