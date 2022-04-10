(Video) Elche stick their oar into top 6 race again

In the top Elche giveth and Elche taketh away in the race for European place.
A couple of weeks ago they beat Villareal to do Real Sociedad a huge favour.
Now they’re beating Sociedad to bring Villareal right back into it.
Of course they will be more concerned with their own survival than with the top 6 race, and if they can hold on for a win today they will do a long way towards scrabbling a little further clear of the battle to avoid the drop.
For a team working with their budget, that would be very impressive.
You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:
