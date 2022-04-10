(Video) Budimir scores late to push Alaves towards relegation

Osasuna have just scored a 92nd minute winner against Alaves to boost their European hopes and push the away side closer to relegation.

They had dominated the game, but only in the dying moments were they able to score the goal to earn them a deserved three points. Alaves clung on, saving a penalty and a surviving a disallowed goal from Budimir, but their resistance was broken in the dying moments of the game by their inland Basque neighbours to leave them on the precipice of relegation, with just 2 points from their last 21 available.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here: