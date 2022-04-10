(Video) Atletico make worst free kick decision of the season

Atletico Madrid barely summoned a shot on target in the whole of yesterday’s game against Mallorca, so any missed opportunity was bound to infuriate fans.

Even so – this was a quite incredible example. Atletico have a free kick on the edge of the box, and every Mallorca player is in or near the wall.

Joao Felix stands alone on the edge of the box, and Mateus Cunha runs to join him. It’s just a simple pass to them, for a clear shot from a few metres out.

Instead, Thomas Lemar hits it into the wall. It summed up this Atleti season pretty well.

You can see the horror moment in the clip embedded here: