The curious reason Mariano Diaz missed Real Madrid win

Mariano Diaz has had a pretty odd career. Real Madrid sold him and then bought him back, only to find out they didn’t really want to use him.

But this latest incident is even more unusual. AS have revealed that the reason the striker wasn’t on the bench to face Getafe (despite a heavily rotated team picked by Carlo Anceotti) was because of “vertigo” and dizziness suffered by the player.

This illness will also rule him out of Tuesday night’s return leg against Chelsea in the Champions League – although he likely wouldn’t have played much in that game in any case.

There will be other issues for that game – Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic trained separately from the group recovery today, while Eden Hazard did rehab in the gym.

Given the 3-1 lead and the fact they’re playing at home, it should still be a straightforward job for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.