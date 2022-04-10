Sergi Roberto negotiations to begin again next week following Xavi comments

Barcelona are set to enter into a fresh round of negotiations with Sergi Roberto and his agent this coming week.

The Catalan midfielder has less than three months left on his contract with his childhood club and seems set on trying to stay at Barcelona. That is despite President Joan Laporta sounding dismissive of a new deal coming about during the March international break.

As reported by Sport, his Xavi Hernandez seems keen for him to stay. Yesterday he told the press that “The club and the player know my opinion. From there, the two parties have to reach an agreement.”

Roberto has barely been a factor for Barcelona this season after a thigh injury forced him to undergo surgery in December. Xavi is yet to have him at his disposal but seems confident about what he can offer.

Things could swing dramatically during the month of April. Alongside the talks, Roberto is scheduled to return to training this week and could even be in contention for minutes by the end of the month.