Ronaldinho on Pedri and Ansu Fati

If you were a kid growing up in the 2000s dreaming of playing for Barcelona, there was only one man you would have wanted to emulate – Ronaldinho.

So both Ansu Fati and Pedri will have been thrilled to read the great man’s interview with Mundo Deportivo today, where he was asked about them both.

In all honesty his comments were pretty bland – but very complimentary.

“He has a lot of quality,” Ronaldinho said of Pedro. “He’s started very well, I hope he can make history in Barca.”

His efforts on Ansu were much the same:

“He’s already started really well, he started making history and I hope he can also carry on and make something really beautiful. He’s got the quality, and now he’s just got to be patient.”

Both of them are certainly potential heirs to the attacking midfielder in their incredible technique and attacking flair.

But they will both need to start winning things at the very top level if they want to continue to grow the comparisons further.

Given how effectively Xavi seems to have turned things around at the Nou Camp, it looks perfectly feasible they can both achieve that in the next few years.