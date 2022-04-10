Real Sociedad lingering on the edge of Champions League race after Elche victory

Elche 1-2 Real Sociedad

Two teams going in opposite directions faced off at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday evening, with Real Sociedad visiting Elche.

An early Guido Carrillo goal set the proverbial feline amongst the pigeons and opened the match up to a degree that wasn’t altogether forecast. His goal after just three minutes theoretically put the hosts in control but the result was the opposite on the pitch.

Urged on by necessity, David Silva orchestrated proceedings as Real Sociedad streamed forward from that point on. In the 19th minute his stutter-stop penalty went in but was deemed illegal by the referee and not only was he booked, but a free-kick was given against him.

That would only delay the inevitable though, a delicious David Silva cross found Alexander Sorloth in the box, whose header deflected off a defender and in. Elche defender Diego Gonzalez lost the ball in a compromising position in the build-up.

Just before half-time, another Silva cross from a corner found the head of Robin Le Normand, who gave La Real the lead just before half-time.

It appeared as if both managers put the breaks on in the second half, both sides playing more controlled football from then on. Once Elche were urged on by necessity, they did create opportunities, Enzo Roco and Ezequiel Ponce coming close.

La Real gave as good as they got on the counter though and could have added more were it not for some inspired saves by Edgar Badia. Ultimately, his and Elche’s efforts were futile.

That condemned them to a fifth defeat in six matches and concerns continue to rise for Francisco, with Elche just four points clear of the drop zone.

It looked as if the season was petering out for La Real, but this victory moves them within three points of Atletico Madrid in fourth and gives them faint hope of dream finish.