Real Betis’ Champions League charge goes on after a brilliant Saturday for Pellegrini’s men

Real Betis beat Cadiz in yesterday’s early kick off in La Liga to keep themselves in the race for the top four.

After going behind to a goal in the second half, things didn’t look great for Manuel Pellegrini’s team, but a really composed turnaround saw them score twice late on to earn all three points.

They are now 5th, just a point off Atletico who lost later in the day. With just 7 games to play, it looks more than possible that Betis overtake Diego Simeone’s team, who are struggling but also still have to play in the Champions League.

Betis have a Copa del Rel final to play, and if they win that and make it to fourth, it will have been a truly historic season for the club from Seville. Their players believe they can do it, and the numbers are on their side. They have won more games away from home than any other team excluding Real Madrid.