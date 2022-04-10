Predicted line-ups as Barcelona take on desperate Levante in Valencia

Barcelona are on the road to Valencia this evening in La Liga’s Sunday night partidazo slot, as they face relegation-battlers Levante.

The Catalans drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night in Germany in a match which saw them struggle more than they have done in recent times. According to Sport however, few rotations are expected in Can Barca.

Manager Xavi Hernandez will be unable to call on Gerard Pique after the veteran came off with discomfort against Eintracht and has stayed at home. Top-scorer Memphis Depay also picked up an injury ahead of that match and remains unavailable.

It’s expected that Dani Alves will replace Pique, with Ronald Araujo returning to the more familiar centre-back role. Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele replaced Gavi and Adama Traore on Thursday evening and are expected to do the same from the start.

Levante will be without former Barcelona defender Martin Caceres, Shkodran Mustafi, Jorge de Frutos and Carlos Clerc, with Alessio Lisci expected to start Roger Marti and Jose Luis Morales in attack.

Predicted line-ups:

Levante: Cárdenas; Miramón, Rober, Vezo, Postigo, Son; Melero, Pepelu, Radoja; Morales y Roger.

Barça: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang y Ferran Torres.