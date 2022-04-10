Manchester City in line for Ferran Torres bonus if Barcelona finish in top four

Barcelona shocked both their own fans and the much of the footballing cognoscenti when they managed to prise Ferran Torres away from Manchester City in January.

With Barcelona struggling financially, many raised eyebrows at the €55m fee they paid to City. Mundo Deportivo also say that the Catalans must pay another €10m in variables if certain conditions were met.

Some of those conditions included winning the Ballon D’Or, victory in the Champions League or winning the golden boot. One of the more achievable conditions in the deal would see Barcelona forced to pay up if Barcelona were to secure Champions League football.

According to the report, Manchester City would be in receipt of €1m if the Blaugrana do make the top four, a target which looks far more realistic now than at the time of the deal. With a win against Levante, the Catalans will return to second place in the table with a four point cushion to fifth place.