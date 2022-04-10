Jesus Navas joins podium as one of La Liga’s top assist makers

Sevilla had to really grit their teeth to get a win against Granada on Friday night, and in doing so one of their stars reached an impressive record.

Jesus Navas set up Diego Carlos for their first goal, providing his 80th assist of a long and storied La Liga career.

That puts him third in the all time assist table for Spaniards in the Spanish top flight, behind only the legends Xavi (94) and Joaquin (95). Navas took a 4 year break in the middle of his La Liga career to play for Manchester City, but returned to Andalusia in 2017 to pick up where he left off down the right for his boyhood team.

If Navas plays a couple more years he could feasibly catch Xavi, although Sevilla will need a couple more goal 4 goal games like the one they had on Friday.

Catching Joaquin will be a little more difficult, as the Betis legend is still playing.