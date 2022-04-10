Ferland Mendy continues to train separately ahead of crucial Champions League tie

The injury issues surrounding Ferland Mendy continue to trouble the Frenchman in the final stages of the season.

Mendy missed a good chunk of the first third of the season through injury and had returned to full fitness, but in recent weeks has been beset with fresh problems.

A minor tear in his abductor kept him out of El Clasico in March along with Karim Benzema, both of their absences being keenly felt by Los Blancos. He had returned from that injury and played the full match in Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea last Wednesday, but now has another strain of the same muscle.

Sport say that he continued to train apart from the group on Sunday, leaving him just 48 hours to be passed fit for the second leg against Chelsea. On Saturday night, Marcelo deputised for Mendy in a 2-0 victory over Getafe. Yet manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to call upon Nacho Fernandez should Mendy be unavailable on Tuesday for his extra defensive solidity.