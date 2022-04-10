City of Madrid braced for “English invasion”

The city of Madrid is one of the true capitals of football in the world, and this week it will once again be at the centre of the European game.

Chelsea come to town on Tuesday night to face Real Madrid in the Champions League, looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

Meanwhile Man City have a game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Marca have a typically fearful and negative piece about the “English invasion” that Madrid is going to “suffer”, with thousands of away fans of both clubs set to descend on the city to drink their way into trouble.

We see the same scenes every time – big blokes with big flags getting drunk in Plaza Mayor and embarrassing themsevles.

But the paper’s fear that the two groups of fans will fight with each other seems unfounded. There is no particular rivalry there, and things will hopefully pass relatively smoothly.