Casemiro following in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos on the wrong side of the law

Real Madrid’s Casemiro has a famous reputation as a player who manages to use the law to his advantage, but this season has fallen foul of the referee far more often.

Casemiro has picked up a total of 15 yellow cards this season: 10 in La Liga and 5 in the Champions League. Enough to raise Carlo Ancelotti’s eyebrow. His most recent run-in with the referee means he will miss Real Madrid’s fixture with Sevilla next weekend, where three points could go a long way to securing the La Liga title.

Vinicius Junior has racked up the next highest total, as Sport note, reaching 7 yellow cards.

After the departure of Sergio Ramos – the most red-carded players in Real Madrid’s history – it appears Casemiro has inherited his tendency to pick up suspensions this season. This will be his third match missed as a result, having already been absent against Athletic Club and Paris Saint-Germain.

Even so, Casemiro made it into WhoScored’s best-rated XI of the season so far in La Liga, partnering Mikel Merino in midfield.