Barcelona will have two first team players back for Europa League second leg – and key third could yet join them

It will be a somewhat depleted Barcelona that takes on Levante this evening, but this should be the low point of their depth.

Spanish paper AS is reporting that next week’s midweek game against Frankfurt in the Europa League will see the return of two first team players, with a third on the verge of a return.

By next weekend, Xavi Hernandez will have a much bigger pool of talent from which to select a squad.

AS write that Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest should both be available for next Thursday’s second leg against the German side, while Gerard Pique (who picked up a knock in the first game between the sides) is less likely to be ready in time.

This evening’s game against a weak Levante side shouldn’t be too taxing – but Xavi will be delighted to know he should have some more options to choose from by next week.