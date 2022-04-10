Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona become first team to win a match after conceding three penalties

In a thrilling Sunday night fixture Levante and Barcelona went to battle, producing five goals between them.

It could have been more. In the 56th minute, Levante were awarded a second penalty of the match, just four minutes after Jose Luis Morales had scored their first. Controversially, Levante decided to change their penalty taker and Roger Marti would go on to have his effort saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

As pointed out by Marca and others, Barcelona hadn’t conceded a penalty all season in the league and yet in the 82nd minute, they would make it three penalties in just 30 minutes. This time Gonzalo Melero stepped up and sent ter Stegen the wrong way to level the match at 2-2.

As it was, Barcelona would find a winner through Luuk de Jong in stoppage time, making them the first team to win a match after conceding three penalties. A remarkable statistic to go with a remarkable match.

