Yannick Carrasco gets great chance to earn his first team place back

Yannick Carrasco has had a funny season.

He was Atletico Madrid’s best player when they were playing badly, but as they’ve regained their form, he’s lost his place.

Diego Simeone’s endless switching of formation meant a host of different combinations in the team, and the formula the manager eventually settled on had Renan Lodi playing at wing back instead of Carrasco.

Lodi has done so well, chipping in with goals and assists, that it’s been hard for the Belgian to get a look in since.

That will all change today however, with Simeone set to pick Carrasco against Mallorca, according to Marca. There’s likely to be a few changes after a gruelling midweek workout against Manchester City, and he won’t be the only one getting a chance to impress.

Anyone who does well later today could easily get a start in the second leg of that delicately poised Champions League tie.