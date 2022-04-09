Xavi confident Ansu Fati will return this season

Barcelona boss Xavi is confident teenage superstar Ansu Fati will feature again before the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Spanish international has endured an injury disrupted 18 months at the Camp Nou with nine months of first team action missed in 2020/21 after undergoing knee surgery.

His start to the 2021/22 season has been constantly hit by setbacks, with a hamstring injury, suffered in December, has reduced him to just two appearances in in 2022.

However, following his gradual return to full contact training in the last two weeks the 19-year-old looks to be finally closing in on a definitive return date.

“We are very happy to have Ansu Fati back in training with us”, as per an interview with Barcelona CF’s social media channels.

🎙 Xavi: "We are very happy to have @ANSUFATI back training with us. Things are looking good, hopefully he can return to the pitch sooner than later" pic.twitter.com/BP9E7wgVOF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 9, 2022

“Things are looking good for him, and hopefully he can return to the pitch sooner than later this season.”

Xavi comments over Fati’s recovery will be fantastic news for La Blaugrana fans, as he is yet to really feature in Xavi’s exciting young team, but his rehabilitation remains the priority.

This weekend’s trip to Levante will be too soon for Fati and Xavi hinted it is likely to be next month before he kicks a ball in competitive action.