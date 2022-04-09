(WATCH) Casemiro puts Real Madrid ahead against Getafe from outrageous Vini Jr assist

Real Madrid have edged into a 1-0 half time lead at home to Getafe on their return to La Liga action via the unlikely figure of Casemiro.

Los Blancos cruised to an impressive 3-1 win away at Chelsea in midweek Champions League action and they are looking to take another step closer to the league title this month.

The hosts dominated from the off against their Madrid rivals with Karim Benzema seeing an early effort ruled out by VAR for offside in the build up.

However, despite further missed chances before the interval, Carlo Ancelotti’s side finally took the lead on 39 minutes.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior provided the inspiration as his brilliant outside-of-the-boot cross cut through the Getafe back line and Casemiro arrived on cue to nod the home side in front.

🇧🇷 @Casemiro's first goal of the season was worth the wait…💥🔝

If Ancelotti’s side can hold on in the second period, they will open up a 12-point lead at the top of the table, with seven league games left in 2021/22.

