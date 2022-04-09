Villarreal seal vital 1-1 draw with Athletic Club

Villarreal have wrapped up a memorable week with a battling 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Club.

Unai Emery’s side secured one of the most famous results in the club’s history as they deservedly sealed a 1-0 Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

However, the Yellow Submarine showed no signs of a European hangover on their return to domestic action, with a key point in their race for a Europa League spot.

A Top Four finish is likely to be beyond Emery’s grasp this season but they could cover their bases in the weeks ahead.

Both sides had half chances early on before Raul Garcia poked the visitors in front after a flowing move before the break.

8 – @Athletic_en's Raúl García has scored eight goals against Villarreal in LaLiga, equalling his best total against the same opponent in his entire career in the competition (also eight against Celta Vigo). Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/mERhSoUh2S — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 9, 2022

Alfonso Pedraza’s burst into the box to level the tie on the hour mark before Arnaut Danjuma missed a late chance to win it.

Emery’s side head to Bavaria in midweek for their Champions League quarter final second leg with Athletic Club hosting Celta Vigo next weekend.

Images via Getty Images