Sevilla keep up Top Four push with dramatic Granada win

Sevilla have boosted their chances of holding onto a Top Four spot this season with a late 4-2 win at home to local rivals Granada.

Julen Lopetegui’s side move to second place in La Liga overnight with a seven point cushion inside the Champions League qualification spots.

However, despite the final result, it was the visitors who started the brighter of the two teams as Darwin Machis fired them into an early lead.

Diego Carlos popped up to nod Sevilla immediately level, but Lopetegui’s charges struggled for fluency either side of the break, before Lucas Ocampos poked them in front with 25 minutes left.

That sparked a frantic finale between the Andalucian neighbours as skipper Victor Diaz deservedly headed Granada level with two minutes of normal time remaining.

But their wild celebrations were ruthlessly cut short in added time, as Rafa Mir volleyed home Ocampos’ knockdown, and Papu Gomez swept home a fourth in the tenth minute of added time.

Images via Getty Images