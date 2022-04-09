Real Madrid move 12 points clear in La Liga title race with Getafe win

Real Madrid have now opened up a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga table thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Getafe.

Los Blancos are now within touching distance of clinching the Spanish title with seven league games still to go in the 2021/22 campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side carved out a string of early chances before Brazilian star Vinicius Junior‘s brilliant outside-of-the-boot cross found Casemiro to nod the home side in front.

🇧🇷 @Casemiro's first goal of the season was worth the wait…💥🔝 Watch the second half of #RealMadridGetafe LIVE on #LaLigaTV. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CEbFaEvKlX — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) April 9, 2022

The hosts looked to step up the attacking pressure in the second period as winger Rodrygo Goes fed in the overlapping Lucas Vazquez to smash them into a des 2-0 lead.

Enes Unal struck the post in added time with a fierce drive, to deny Getafe a late consolation, with the visitors still four points above the drop zone.

Real Madrid host Chelsea in their Champions League quarter final second leg with Getafe hosting Villarreal next weekend.

