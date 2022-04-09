Real Madrid in contact with Arsenal over risky Eden Hazard move

Eden Hazard’s dream move to Real Madrid has long since turned into a nightmare, and for both parties, a swift end to the union seems the only solution.

After spending so much to bring the winger from Chelsea, Los Blancos have been reluctant to sell, but with just over two years left on his considerable contract, this is the time to make a deal happen.

Foot Mercato claim that Arsenal are interested, and have made contact with the eternally injured Belgian winger about a potential move this summer. The plan is to loan Hazard out, hope he can play regularly for a year, and then sell him next summer for a modest fee, with a year still to run on his deal.

It’s a risk of course – for Arsenal as much as Madrid. The former Chelsea superstar could easily spend another year struggling and watch his value fall to almost nothing. But given he’s not playing at the moment anyway, it’s a gamble that’s probably worth taking for all parties.