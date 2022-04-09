PSG make last ditch €150m offer to Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain will make one final mega-money attempt to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club this month.

Mbappe’s future has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in the recent months as the French star reaches the end of his current PSG contract.

The 23-year-old is into the final two months of his deal at the Parc des Princes with no update his future with the Parisians.

However, the former AS Monaco speedster offer a cryptic answer when asked about his future last week, claiming ‘new elements’ had emerged, which would impact his incoming decision.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, via BBC Sport, the change comes due to his desire to re-negotiate a free transfer switch to Real Madrid, based on PSG’s showdown offer.

Me han contado los “nuevos elementos” que hacen “dudar” (sí, con comillas) a Mbappé. Para nada quiere decir que haya decidido quedarse, pero el PSG ofrece €150m por dos temporadas. Mbappé quiere que el Madrid (su destino favorito) le pague más. No hay otro equipo en la puja pic.twitter.com/CITVYUE1SD — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) April 7, 2022

Balague stated PSG are willing to offer Mbappe a €150m signing on bonus, plus a €21m annual salary, to sign a two year extension this summer.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be open to a possible €25m yearly wage but will not match PSG’s extra fee.