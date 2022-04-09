Memphis set to miss Levante game; Xavi with plenty of alternatives

Memphis Depay looks likely to miss tomorrow night’s game between Barcelona and Levante, according to a report today in Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch attacker missed the game against Frankfurt in the Europa League this week thanks to a muscle strain, and worked alone in training yesterday.

It’s a blow for manager Xavi, who has improved this team in most regards, but has yet to get Memphis really firing. Fortunately the rest of his attackers are in form, and we could see Luuk de Jong, Adama Traore or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele up top for Barcelona.

In defence, the options are a little more thin, with Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto all set to miss the game.

After an impressive run of wins and steadily improving performances, the Blaugrana will still be favourites to make light work of struggling Levante, despite the absences.