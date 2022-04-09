Luuk de Jong returns for Levante trip as Gerard Pique misses out

Dutch international Luuk de Jong will return to the Barcelona squad for their La Liga trip to Levante tomorrow.

The towering front man has been sidelined for the last 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 at the start of April.

However, as per reports from Marca, he will be included in Xavi’s squad this weekend, after completing self isolation and returning a negative PCR test.

Former Spanish international Gerard Pique is the main absentee for Barcelona this weekend after being forced off injured against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

Clement Lenglet replaced Pique in Germany and the French centre back is expected to replace him in the starting line up on Sunday night.

Xavi is expected to rotate other areas of his teams, as he aims to balance his squad for league and European action in the coming weeks, with possible starting returns for key pair Dani Alves and Frenkie de Jong.