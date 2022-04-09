Jose Gaya winning Copa del Rey final fitness race

Jose Gaya has had something of an injury plagued season, with his latest issue striking at the world possible time – in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi finals against Athletic Club.

His teammates managed to get the job done without him in that game, setting themselves up for a cup final against Real Betis on 23rd April. Gaya’s aim ever since leaving the pitch against Athletic has been to get fit for that game, and it’s so far so good, according to AS.

Gaya picked up some minutes as a sub against Cadiz last weekend, and is now in line for a start on Monday night against Rayo Vallecano.

After that, there are two further league fixtures (against Osasuna and Villareal) for the club captain to regain his form and fitness ahead of the cup final.

Barring any setbacks, he will be there, with a chance to lift that trophy for a second time.