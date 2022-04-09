Diego Simeone offers no excuses for Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Mallorca.

Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of action, as they host Manchester City in Champions League quarter final second leg action, after losing at the Etihad Stadium last week.

However, despite looking set for a routine win in Palma, as they push for a Top Four finish in La Liga, Vedat Muriqi’s late penalty handed them a shock defeat in the Balearics.

Simeone offered a robust response when questioned about his opinion of the game as the Argentinian curtly stated he would be looking internally for answers in the coming days.

“We started the game well, but it cost us”, as per reports from Marca.

“Defensively they were very good. The penalty made us look unfortunate in the tie, but it could not be turned it around.”

Simeone host Premier League giants City on April 13, as they aim to turn the tie on its head in the Spanish capital, before returning to league action at home to Espanyol next weekend.