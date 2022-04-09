Carlo Ancelotti rolls the dice with rotated XI against Getafe

Carlo Ancelotti has released the team for this evening’s game against Getafe, and it feature 4 changes from the XI that destroyed Chelsea in midweek.

Marcelo comes in at left back, along with Lucas Vazquez, Edouardo Camavinga and Rodrygo, as part of a concerted and calculated gamble by Ancelotti.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Dani Carvajal are all on the bench, and Ferland Mendy is not in the squad at all.

You can see the full team in the Tweet embedded here:

A healthy lead in the title race means that Madrid can afford to mix their team up like this with little risk, and their eye is strongly on seeing out the second leg of their tie against Chelsea on Tuesday.

There should still be more than enough talent in this side to see off Getafe, especially with Vinicius and Karim Benzema both in brilliant form and starting the game.