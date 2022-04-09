Atletico Madrid lose at Mallorca to compound bad week

Atletico Madrid have lost 1-0 at Mallorca this afternoon to make it two defeats in a week for Diego Simeone’s team.

The loss to Manchester City in midweek felt like a better result than a loss. Los Colchoneros came away with a 1-0 loss away against one of the strongest attacking forces in the world at the moment, and know they’re still in with a chance at the Wanda in the second leg.

This was a very different feeling. Atletico found it hard to get out of that defensive mindset today, despite facing a relegation threatened Mallorca who have just had a massive boost to their survival hopes.

They won thanks to a Vedat Muriqi penalty and actually ended the game with 3 shots on target to Atletico’s 1.

It’s another blow to Simeone’s side’s pursuit of the Champions League places, with Real Betis now closing in behind thanks to a win against Cadiz.