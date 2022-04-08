Yannick Carrasco returns as Atletico Madrid head to Mallorca

Atletico Madrid are boosted by the return of midfield star Yannick Carrasco for their La Liga trip to Mallorca this weekend.

The Belgian international was omitted from the matchday panel by Diego Simeone for their 1-0 Champions League defeat away at Manchester City in midweek.

Carrasco has been phased back into first team action gradually by Simeone in recent weeks after testing positive for Covid-19 in February.

His recall is the only major change from the trip to Manchester as Simeone’s charges look to stay on track in the Top Four race in Spain.

Three points in Palma will improve their chances of holding on to a Champions League place ahead of the second leg against City next week.

With the Premier League giants heading to Madrid in the coming days, Simeone is expected to rotate his options tomorrow, with Rodrigo de Paul and Thomas Lemar potentially coming back into the starting XI.