Wayne Rooney says every player in the world bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has been speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney spent five years with the Portuguese at Manchester United and has said that every footballer in the world is jealous of him – aside from one diminutive Argentine, that is.

“I would say there isn’t a footballer on the planet who isn’t jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo,” Rooney said as carried by Marca.

“The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned. The six-pack, the body. I think all footballers except for Lionel Messi are jealous of Cristiano.”

Rooney is perhaps touching a nerve with his comments as he knows that Cristiano doesn’t measure himself mere mortals; it’s Messi that he’s always been determined to get the best of.

Not that Rooney is a mere mortal.

The Scouser contributed 253 goals and 146 assists for United in 559 appearances for the Premier League club. He also managed to earn 120 caps for the English national team, scoring 53 goals.

Cristiano’s finest hour came with Real Madrid, where he contributed 450 goals and 132 assists in 438 games for the club. He has also scored 115 goals in 186 games for Portugal and rejoined United during the summer transfer window.

Messi, currently of Paris Saint-Germain, contributed an eye-watering 672 goals and 303 assists for Barcelona in the 778 games he played for the club. He’s currently on 81 goals in 161 games for the Argentine national team.