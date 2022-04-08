The numbers behind Ousmane Dembele’s impressive performance against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt last night.

It was the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final and so the tie will be decided in the return leg at Camp Nou next Thursday.

It was a game where Ousmane Dembele once again showed his immense quality according to Mundo Deportivo.

He replaced Adama Traore in the 62nd minute of the contest and completely changed the dynamic of Barcelona’s attack.

He was a menace down the right side and played a key role alongside Frenkie de Jong in setting up Ferran Torres’ equaliser.

Dembele completed 26 passes during his time on the pitch in Germany, misplacing just three and creating two scoring chances.

He also touched the ball 41 times, five more than Adama despite playing half as many minutes as the Catalan winger.

Dembele’s contract with the club expires at the end of this season and while Barcelona want him to renew it’s not clear if he will.