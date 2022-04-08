Mikel Merino returns to group training with Real Sociedad

Mikel Merino is back in training with Real Sociedad.

The midfielder has been a huge absence for the Basque outfit but they were able to welcome him back to group training this Friday ahead of La Real’s clash with Elche in La Liga this weekend.

Merino played 19 minutes on Monday during La Real’s 1-0 victory over Espanyol but could be in line to start at the Martinez Valero this Sunday evening.

Valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, Merino has made 35 appearances in all competitions for La Real this season and shown himself to be one of the most talented midfielders in La Liga.

Born in Pamplona, Merino came through the youth system with Osasuna before leaving for Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

He then moved to the Premier League and Newcastle United only to return home to Spain in 2018 to join La Real. He’s earned eleven caps for the Spanish national team to date.