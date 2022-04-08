Mesut Ozil expected to leave Fenerbahce with Hull City and Inter Miami both interested in him

Mesut Ozil faces an uncertain future.

The German playmaker is expected to leave Fenerbahce in the near future after falling out with the Turkish club’s hierarchy.

Ozil, 33, joined Fenerbahce last year from Arsenal after eight years at the London club. He joined them from Real Madrid back in 2013 after spending three seasons in La Liga.

It’s thought that Fenerbahce have begun the process of annulling Ozil’s contract in Istanbul and the playmaker will move on to pastures new according to Diario AS.

Hull City, who have a Turkish owner, have been mentioned as a possible destination, as have MLS side Inter Miami.

Ozil has always dreamed of playing in the United States and David Beckham’s outfit does seem a natural fit, although it’s understood the player himself wants to stay in Istanbul.

But the club don’t want him to stay.

Ozil was hooked at half-time in his last game for Fenerbahce and threw his boots petulantly to demonstrate his disgust at the decision taken by Ismail Kartal, his coach.