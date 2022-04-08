Martin Braithwaite expected to leave Barcelona to boost chance of making the 2022 World Cup

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt last night.

It was the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final and the result drew several quite clear conclusions as per Diario Sport.

One of them was the fact that Martin Braithwaite simply isn’t in Xavi Hernandez’s plans at Camp Nou. Despite the fact both Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong were injured he didn’t play.

And he’s fully fit. The Danish forward returned from injury on January 20th’s for the Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club and since then has played just 24 minutes of first-team action.

Braithwaite is determined to be a part of Denmark’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and in order to achieve that ambition he needs to be playing. A summer move could be on the cards.

Braithwaite has contributed ten goals and five assists in 58 appearances for Barcelona since joining them at the beginning of 2020. He’s also scored ten goals in 56 games for Denmark.