Dani Alves prefers ‘complete’ Kylian Mbappe to Erling Haaland

Barcelona star Dani Alves has revealed he rates Kylian Mbappe much higher than Erling Haaland.

The Brazilian defender opened up in a revealing interview as he aims to end the season on a high with La Blaugrana.

Alves was his usual open self in the interview when asked about his own retirement plans and the next generation of global superstars.

Mbappe and Haaland are tipped to lead the next decade of international football and the pair could potentially be on the move this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to be in the running for either player, due to their ongoing financial issues, with Real Madrid close to a free transfer deal for Mbappe and Haaland linked linked with Manchester City.

“I wouldn’t throw a lot of money at Haaland”, as per an interview covered via Marca.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on him. Mbappe yes, but not Haaland.

“If I was a sporting director, I’d bet on Mbappe first, he is more complete in all aspects.

“If you are going to make a huge investment, you do it for the best.

“Mbappe’s the best there is, and the best for Barca’s style. Right now, there’s no one better than him.”

Haaland’s release clause at Signal Iduna Park drops to €75m in June but the Norwegian international is reported angling for major add ons as part of a potential exit.

Mbappe could be available as a free agent, if he leave PSG, but the French attacker is looking for an annual salary of €25m.