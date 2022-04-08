Barcelona have reportedly joined Sevilla in the race for Real Madrid playmaker Isco

Isco is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Andalusian’s contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season and they’re not likely to offer him a new deal.

Sevilla had been linked with a move for him but Diario Sport have now reported that Barcelona have also entered the picture.

Isco has played just 14 games in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Isco, 29, came through the youth system at Valencia but failed to make the grade at Mestalla and cut his teeth with Malaga.

He spent two seasons in the first-team at La Rosaleda before securing a move to Madrid in the summer of 2013.

He’s since made 350 appearances for Los Blancos, contributing 53 goals and 56 assists for the club from the Spanish capital and winning all he could possibly win.

He’s also earned 38 caps for the Spanish national team and scored 12 goals.