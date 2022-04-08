Atletico Madrid said to be leading the race to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara

Atletico Madrid are interested in Boubacar Kamara.

Los Rojiblancos are keen to strengthen in midfield this summer transfer window as they’re about to lose Hector Herrera to Houston Dynamo according to Mundo Deportivo.

And in the Marseille midfielder they see the ideal replacement.

Kamara is a very talented young man who’s been likened to Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. His contract with the French club expires at the end of the season and Atletico are well-positioned.

But they’re not the only interested party. Also in the picture are Manchester United, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. Competition will be intense.

But Atletico are said to be prepared to pay Kamara €4.5m per season and the presence of Diego Simeone is an important factor.

Kamara, 22, has spent his entire career at Marseille having broke into the club’s first team back in 2016. Valued at €25m by Transfermarkt, he’s since made 160 appearances for the club.