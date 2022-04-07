Spanish star Robert Sanchez linked with Newcastle

Spanish international Robert Sanchez could be a shock target for big spending Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash this summer following a Saudi Arabian buyout of the club at the end of 2021.

Eddie Howe opted for a low key approach during the January transfer window with England star Kieran Trippier the biggest signing he made after joining from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

However, he is expected to be given a massive war chest to work with ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Sanchez an option as their new No.1 at St. James’ Park.

According to reports from Football Insider, Newcastle will begin negotiations with an initial £20m offer, despite Brighton’s lack of interest in selling their first choice keeper in 2022.

Newcastle could increase their offer to as high as £30m, if Brighton indicate they could change their stance on a sale, for the former Levante star.