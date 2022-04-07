Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keen to maintain his goalscoring record against Eintracht Frankfurt

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is enjoying himself.

The Barcelona striker has wreaked havoc against Valencia and Real Madrid and will face Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Aubameyang has scored eight goals against the German side to date according to Marca and will look to increase that tally in tonight’s Europa League quarter final first leg.

He first faced Eintracht with Borussia Dortmund back in the 2013/14 season before playing them again with Arsenal.

Aubameyang, 32, was signed on a free transfer during the January transfer window from The Gunners and the marksman has proven to be a shrewd signing indeed.

He’s scored seven goals in eight La Liga games so far for La Blaugrana and has registered two in four Europa League games.

His attacking threat will be important for Barcelona as they seek to continue progressing in the competition. So far they’ve knocked out Napoli and Galatasaray to make it to the last eight.