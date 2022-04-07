Marc Bartra explains the secret to Real Betis’ success under Manuel Pellegrini

Marc Bartra’s contract with Real Betis expires in 2023.

The Andalusian club have just locked down Claudio Bravo’s renewal and Bartra is next in line according to Marca.

And the Catalan centre-back is very much enjoying life in Seville.

“I feel happy, appreciative of what we’ve been experiencing for this past year,” Bartra said.

“I don’t only mean the results, or the league table, but also the sense of communion that exists within the squad, how clear we all are about what we want to do.

“There’s a solidarity here that I think is very important. On a personal level I’m proud of how everything is experienced here and how important it is to have forged a winning group.”

Bartra, 31, joined Betis from Borussia Dortmund in 2018. He had joined them from Barcelona two years earlier having come through La Masia and spending six years in their first team.

Bartra has made 25 appearances for Los Verdiblancos in all competitions this season in a superb campaign for the club.

Betis are currently fifth in La Liga, just four points behind city rivals Sevilla in fourth. They also have the final of the Copa del Rey to look forward to; they’ll play Valencia at La Cartuja.

The Andalusian outfit have become a competent and cohesive collective under Manuel Pellegrini. They’re not just playing good football but they’re clearly a team composed of good characters.