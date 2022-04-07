Karim Benzema makes Edouard Mendy pay for out-of-character error at Stamford Bridge

Edouard Mendy had a rough night on Wednesday.

The Chelsea goalkeeper conceded three goals to Real Madrid and Karim Benzema in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and was directly at fault for the third goal.

The Senegalese played a weak pass to Antonio Rudiger that bounced and fell into Benzema’s path according to Diario AS.

Benzema made no mistake and buried his effort.

Such errors were out of character for the usually excellent Mendy, who won the African Cup of Nations with Senegal earlier this year.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, formerly of Athletic Club, deputised for Mendy during the tournament but lost his place between the sticks as soon as the Senegalese returned. That didn’t work out last night.

The match finished 3-1 but the tie isn’t over yet.

Chelsea will go to the Santiago Bernabeu next Tuesday evening to try and pull two goals back and get back on level terms with Los Blancos. They’re the reigning European champions, after all.