Joan Laporta offers his opinion on whether Ousmane Dembele will renew with Barcelona

Barcelona are in Germany this evening.

The first-team are playing Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League and the directors of both clubs met for lunch at the Franziska Restaurant in the city this afternoon.

Joan Laporta didn’t want to speak extensively at the event but did offer his thoughts when asked whether Ousmane Dembele was going to renew his contract with La Blaugrana.

“Hopefully,” was his response according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona will hope to put up a strong performance this evening to continue their impressive run of form. They’ve beaten Napoli and Galatasaray to make it to the Europa League last eight.

They’re also on a hot streak in La Liga, beating their great rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu just before the international break before following that up with a 1-0 win over Sevilla at Camp Nou last week. They’re now second in the table.

Eintracht are currently sitting in ninth place in the Bundesliga.