Football España speaks with CNN about Karim Benzema’s stunning form for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is in stunning form right now.

He scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to secure a 3-1 lead for Los Blancos ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

This comes after his three goals helped Madrid pull off a dramatic comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition.

CNN asked Football España editor Alan Feehely to offer his take on the situation. He pointed to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 and the fact that Benzema has since stepped up, but noted he’s also matured and improved no end.

Benzema has contributed 24 goals and eleven assists in La Liga so far this season as well as a remarkable eleven goals and one assist in the Champions League. Could Real Madrid be on course to win a fifth European Cup in a decade?

With a player in the form of Karim Benzema, they just might be.